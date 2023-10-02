Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Taylor (ankle) will resume practicing with the team Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

After spending the first four weeks of the regular season on the PUP list while continuing his recovery from January right ankle surgery, Taylor will make his return to practice Week 5 when first eligible. Before landing on the PUP list Aug. 29, Taylor had put in a request to be traded, and while Indianapolis ultimately entertained the request, the team wasn't able to find an offer to its liking. The Colts could still revisit moving Taylor ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline, but the running back looks as though he'll put any discord with the organization aside and gear up for a return to game action now that he's fully healthy following surgery. Per Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star, Steichen didn't rule out the possibility of Taylor being activated from the PUP list prior to this Sunday's game against the Titans, but for the time being, his return to practice Wednesday will merely open up a 21-day window in which the Colts can evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster.