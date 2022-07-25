As training camp approaches, Taylor continues to head an Indianapolis backfield that also includes returnee Nyheim Hines and newcomer Phillip Lindsay, Kevin Hickey of USA Today reports.

Taylor is thus set to reprise his lead role this coming season, one that yielded a league-high 1,811 rushing yards to go along with 18 TDs on 322 carries in 17 games in 2021. The 23-year-old also chipped in 40 catches on 51 targets for 360 yards and two more scores in an effort that has his name currently atop most 2022 fantasy draft boards. While Taylor is the team's clear-cut top early-down option and in the process is poised to maintain elite fantasy status, Hines will continue to provide a pass-catching/change-of-pace presence out of the Colts' backfield, with Lindsay the favorite to secure the team's No. 3 RB role, now that Marlon Mack is no longer in the mix. Also vying for depth chart slotting will be Deon Jackson, Ty'Son Williams, D'Vonte Price and CJ Verdell.