Taylor, who sustained a right thumb injury during Week 12 action, is slated to undergo surgery to address the issue, coach Shane Steichen confirmed Wednesday, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

The report notes that Steichen isn't sure how much time Taylor is in line to miss, but injured reserve is not being considered for the running back at this stage. In any case, look for the Colts to officially rule Taylor out for Sunday's game against the Titans once the team's final Week 13 injury report is released Friday. In Taylor's looming absence, Zack Moss is poised to lead the Indianapolis backfield as he did earlier this season when Taylor was on the reserve/PUP list with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Trey Sermon is slated to back up Moss, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.