Taylor (thumb) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Taylor is unlikely to practice or play this week, after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that the running back was likely facing a 3-to-5-week recovery after undergoing thumb surgery Nov. 29. Zack Moss likely will get a large workload this Sunday against the Bengals after playing 94 percent of the snaps on offense in an overtime win over the Titans in Week 13.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: No update from coach•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Facing 3-to-5-week recovery•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Thumb surgery confirmed•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Out multiple weeks•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Status uncertain due to thumb issue•