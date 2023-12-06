Taylor (thumb) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Taylor is unlikely to practice or play this week, after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that the running back was likely facing a 3-to-5-week recovery after undergoing thumb surgery Nov. 29. Zack Moss likely will get a large workload this Sunday against the Bengals after playing 94 percent of the snaps on offense in an overtime win over the Titans in Week 13.