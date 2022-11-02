Taylor (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Bowen relays that the running back tweaked his ankle in this past Sunday's loss to the Commanders and isn't 100 percent as this weekend's game against the Patriots approaches. If Taylor ends up sitting out or is limited in the contest, Deon Jackson and the newly acquired Zack Moss would be next up for touches out of the Indianapolis backfield after Nyheim Hines was dealt to the Bills on Tuesday.
