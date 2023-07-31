When discussing Taylor (ankle), who is on the active/PUP list, coach Shane Steichen noted Monday "right now (the running back) is on this football team, and when the medical staff clears him, he should be out there," Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Per NFL.com, reports surfaced Sunday that the Colts were believed to be contemplating placing Taylor (who is bouncing back from an ankle injury) on the non-football injury list due to a back issue. The running back subsequently denied that he was dealing with any sort of back injury, while for his part, Steichen noted "(Taylor is) just dealing with something right now, and I'm going to refrain from getting into that." Either way, things remain contentious between Taylor and the team after his recent trade request (which Colts owner Jim Irsay says the franchise doesn't plan to act on) and there's no timetable for his potential return to the field. In addition to Taylor's ongoing absence, the Colts' backfield depth was further depleted Monday when No. 2 back Zack Moss suffered a broken arm that threatens his Week 1 status. Indy's top available RB options are Deon Jackson and Evan Hull, with Jake Funk and Zavier Scott also in the depth mix.