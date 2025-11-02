Taylor rushed the ball 14 times for 45 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Steelers. He added two receptions on two targets for 12 yards.

Taylor has been unstoppable most of the season, but he was underwhelming in Sunday's loss. He was limited to only 3.2 yards per carry with a long gain of nine, though the Colts were also forced to take to the air as they faced a two-score deficit for nearly the entire second half. That limited Taylor's volume and led to his lowest yardage output of the season. This was also the first time he didn't find the end zone since Week 4.