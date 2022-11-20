Taylor ran for 84 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Taylor added three catches for 10 yards on four targets but also lost a crucial fumble in the 17-16 loss. It initially looked like Taylor would run wild in this game, but after a strong opening drive the Eagles mostly shut him down from that point. The Eagles doubtlessly paid extra attention to the run -- something they could do with impunity since Darius Slay and James Bradberry are so good at corner -- so Taylor was more imposing than the box score might imply at a glance. Hopefully he'll find more room to run against Pittsburgh in Week 12.