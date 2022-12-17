Taylor has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle following Sunday's 39-36 overtime loss at Minnesota, and while the injury isn't considered to be a major one, it's unclear whether or not he'll be able to suit up for any of the Colts' final three games of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Taylor made an early exit from Week 15 action with a right ankle injury that didn't allow him to return and contained him to one catch (on one target) for 13 yards. In his place, Zack Moss racked up 24 carries for 81 yards, and Deon Jackson notched 13 rushes for 55 yards and caught his only target for a one-yard score. Assuming Taylor sits out at least a Week 16 matchup with the Chargers on Monday, Dec. 26, the duo of Moss and Jackson are poised for bigger workloads in the short term and potentially in both Weeks 17 and 18 as well.