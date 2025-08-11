After not seeing any action in the Colts' preseason opener, Taylor is a candidate to log snaps Saturday against the Packers, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

On the topic of key players' playing time this weekend, coach Shane Steichen noted that starters will play "about a quarter" versus Green Bay. In that scenario, Taylor would have an opportunity to get some touches on offense before giving way to some combination of DJ Giddens, Khalil Herbert (undisclosed), Ulysses Bentley, Nate Noel and Nay'Quan Wright.