Taylor suffered a thumb injury in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Buccaneers that will require further evaluation and could threaten his availability moving forward, sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Colts didn't provide any indication that Taylor emerged from the Week 12 contest with an injury after he played 40 snaps and carried 15 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Tampa Bay. An update on Taylor's status will likely come within the next day or two once he undergoes a more thorough evaluation on his thumb, but with his availability for Sunday's game in Tennessee -- and potentially beyond -- now up in the air, Zack Moss is worthy of rostering on speculation in most fantasy formats. Moss had previously served as the Colts' clear lead back Weeks 2 through 4 while Taylor opened the season on the PUP list.