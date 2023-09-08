Taylor (ankle) has been at the Colts' team facilities rehabbing and attending meetings, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

He wants to be traded but isn't holding out, and recent comments from GM Chris Ballard suggest the Colts still hope Taylor will change his mind and end up playing for the team at some point after Week 4. He's ineligible for the first four games while on the PUP list, with his slower-than-expected rehab from late-January ankle surgery playing a big role in the complicated situation. If Taylor is eventually medically cleared and removed from the PUP list, he'd have to report to the Colts for at least the final six games of 2023 to accrue a season and become a free agent next year. For now, the Colts head into Week 1 with Deon Jackson, Evan Hull and possibly Zack Moss (arm) as their running backs against the Jaguars.