The Colts have an offer of "at least a second-round pick and more" on the table for Taylor but are "holding out for more," Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Despite the Colts' 2-6 start to the season, Taylor has remained the engine that drives the offense, racking up 169 touches for 812 yards from scrimmage and eight rushing TDs. The seventh-year pro thus sits 188 total yards shy of reaching 1,000 such yards for the sixth time in his career, so if the right offer crosses Indianapolis' desk, he'd be a vast upgrade for most backfields in the NFL.