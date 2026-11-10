The Colts informed Taylor that he won't be traded before Tuesday's deadline, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

In order to move Taylor, Indianapolis was reportedly seeking a blockbuster trade package on par with what Carolina received in exchange for Christian McCaffrey back in 2022, but Pelissero relays that inquiring teams offered no more than a second-round pick as the best asset in any trade pitch. As a result, Taylor -- who is under contract through 2028 -- will stick around in Indianapolis through the remainder of the campaign, though it's possible that the Colts entertain trade offers for the 27-year-old running back again during the offseason.