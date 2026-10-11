Taylor carried the ball 15 times for 45 yards and caught three of four targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 34-22 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers were able to keep Taylor from hurting them, and most of the star RB's yardage came on a 24-yard pass from Daniel Jones in the second quarter and a 20-yard run in the fourth, the latter of which helped set up the fifth of Spencer Shrader's five field goals on the afternoon. It's the second time in the last three games that Taylor has fallen short of 90 scrimmage yards, as defenses crowd the box and focus on stopping him while daring the Colts' depleted WR room to beat them over the top. Taylor should be able to find a little more success in Week 6 against the winless Titans.