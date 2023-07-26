Taylor (ankle) was present at practice when the Colts opened training camp Wednesday but spent the entire session standing on the sidelines, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan reports.

On the bright side, Taylor didn't have a boot on his surgically repaired ankle. Coach Shane Steichen refused to provide an updated recovery timeline for Taylor, who is on the active/PUP list. Steichen said Taylor will resume practicing once he's 100 percent healthy, which means the running back has yet to fully regain health at this point.