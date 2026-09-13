Taylor rushed 19 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns and brought in three of four targets for 23 yards in the Colts' 41-23 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Taylor and the Colts' offense as a whole got the new season off to a highly encouraging start, capping off a crisp opening drive with the star running back's one-yard touchdown run. Taylor would go on to add a three-yard scoring rush late in the first half after the Ravens had gone on to rattle off 28 straight points, with Taylor's fumble after a 14-yard reception leading to one of Baltimore's touchdowns. Outside of the turnover, Taylor's overall numbers in a game during which his rushing opportunities were capped late were still useful for fantasy managers, and he'll be slated for another prominent role in a Week 2 road showdown against the Chiefs next Sunday night.