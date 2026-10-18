Taylor carried the ball 21 times for 94 yards and a touchdown and caught two of four targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Titans. He also lost a fumble.

For the fourth time in six games, Taylor came up just short of 100 rushing yards, but his 151 scrimmage yards were a season high and he got into the end zone for the seventh time in 2026 on a four-yard run in the fourth quarter. His fumble was one of three Indy turnovers on the day, however, and it was Taylor's second lost fumble of the year. While he's on pace for double-digit TDs once again, Taylor's 4.0 YPC would be the worst mark of his career. He'll try to find another gear in Week 7 against the Vikings.