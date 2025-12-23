Taylor rushed 16 times for 46 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 33 yards in the Colts' 48-27 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.

Taylor salvaged his fantasy night with a one-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, which narrowed a 34-20 deficit. The star back was otherwise stonewalled on the ground for the majority of the night, although he made some solid contributions as a receiver. Taylor's rushing yardage total was his second lowest of the season, while his average of 2.9 yards per carry was a new low-water mark. Taylor hasn't eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground since his memorable 244-yard performance against the Falcons in Berlin, and he'll draw another tough matchup at home against the Jaguars in a Week 17 divisional clash Sunday.