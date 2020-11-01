Taylor carried 11 times for 22 yards and caught two of three targets for an additional nine yards during Sunday's 41-21 win over the Lions.

Taylor managed just 2.0 yards per carry against a beatable Detroit run defense and managed little with the passes sent his way as well. He received a couple of carries near the goal line but couldn't convert and watched as both Jordan Wilkins and Trey Burton capitalized on their respective opportunities, with Nyheim Hines contributing a pair of receiving scores. Fantasy managers had likely hoped Taylor came out of the bye week raring to go, but this poor performance was rather concerning given the seemingly inviting matchup and the success of the team's other options. Things will not get any easier in next Sunday's matchup with the Ravens.