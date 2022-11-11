Taylor (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing as a full participant Thursday and Friday.

A sprained ankle and a subsequent aggravation have kept Taylor from playing in three of the Colts' last five games, but his ability to practice fully on consecutive days to close out Week 10 prep appears to put him in a good spot on the health front as Sunday's contest approaches. Taylor should reclaim his usual role as the Colts' lead back in his return to the lineup, and the team may not have the luxury of easing him back in with a lighter workload while top backup Deon Jackson (knee) is out for the contest. The Colts have the newly acquired Zack Moss on hand and could bring up another running back from the practice squad to provide additional depth at the position, but expect Taylor to dominate the snaps and touches Sunday.