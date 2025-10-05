Taylor rushed 17 times for 66 yards and three touchdowns and brought in three of four targets for 20 yards in the Colts' 40-6 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

Taylor encountered plenty of resistance from the Raiders' defense on many of his runs, but he found enough running room to record scoring rushes of three, one and six yards, as well as a game-long 16-yard scamper. It was Taylor's second three-touchdown tally of the season, a two-game sample that accounts for all his end-zine trips to date. The sixth-year pro remains the component around which the Colts' prolific offense revolves, and Taylor should be very busy once again in a Week 6 home interconference clash with the Cardinals next Sunday.