Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Three more trips to end zone
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor carried the ball 16 times for 94 yards and three touchdowns and caught all three of his targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Chargers.
The Colts' offense just keeps on rolling and Taylor has been its engine, scoring from 23 yards out in the first quarter Sunday before dashing for eight and 19-yard scores in the third. It's the third time in seven games this season that Taylor has gotten into the end zone three times, en route to an NFL-best 11 TDs in total (10 rushing, one receiving) and 882 scrimmage yards. He seems unlikely to be slowed down in Week 8 by the Titans.
