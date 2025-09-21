Taylor rushed the ball 17 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-20 win over the Titans. He added three receptions on four targets for 16 yards.

Despite his final line, the Titans did a good job of limiting Taylor for much of the game. He punched in a pair of scores from one yard away in the first and fourth quarters. Taylor also broke the contest open and accounted for a significant portion of his yardage with an impressive 46-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, during which he broke through several tackles and evaded additional defenders with a spin move. Taylor now has four total touchdowns on the season and has topped 100 rushing yards in consecutive contests.