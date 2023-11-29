Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Taylor will undergo surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday to address a right thumb injury sustained in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.

Steichen isn't sure how much time Taylor will miss, though the coach said that a stint on injured reserve isn't being considered for the running back at this stage. In any case, look for the Colts to officially rule Taylor out for Sunday's game against the Titans once the team's final Week 13 injury report is released Friday. In Taylor's looming absence, Zack Moss is poised to lead the Indianapolis backfield, as he did earlier this season when Taylor was on the reserve/PUP list while completing his recovery from offseason ankle surgery. Meanwhile, Trey Sermon is slated to serve as Moss' top backup, according to James Boyd of The Athletic.