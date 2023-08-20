Taylor (ankle) is slated to rejoin the Colts on Sunday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Taylor hasn't logged any on-field work since suffering a high right-ankle sprain Week 15 of last season. Since then, his recovery extended into the offseason program and training camp, the latter of which he began on the active/PUP list. He also made a formal trade request of the Colts in the middle of it all, and he also has been away from the team since Monday to tend to a personal matter. Coach Shane Steichen told Chappell on Saturday that Taylor still needs to receive medical clearance, so it remains to be seen when he may be able to take part in practice.