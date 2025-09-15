Taylor recorded 25 carries for 165 yards in Sunday's 29-28 win over the Broncos. He added two receptions on two targets for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Taylor delivered a key run of 68 yards early in the fourth quarter to set up a field goal for the Colts, while also accounting for the team's longest play from scrimmage. He was efficient on the ground beyond that single carry, logging a pair of both 10 and nine-yard gains. Taylor also got involved as a pass catcher, taking a swing pass for 43 yards late in the first quarter before catching a touchdown on a similar play from seven yards away one quarter later. It was an excellent performance all around and marked the sixth time in Taylor's career that he's topped 200 yards from scrimmage.