Taylor rushed the ball 18 times for 75 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Browns. He added three receptions on four targets for 45 yards.

Taylor split carries with Zack Moss evenly, similar to the workload split in Week 6. While that's a disappointing outcome for Taylor, his performance was excellent. His longest gain on the ground went for 24 yards, and he also chipped in lengthy gains of 20 and 19 yards as a receiver. Taylor supplemented his yardage total with a five-yard touchdown run to record his first score of the season. The ongoing backfield split will keep Taylor's potential tempered, but he appears to have regained his explosiveness and efficiency.