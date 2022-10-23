Taylor recorded 10 rushes for 58 yards in Sunday's 19-10 Week 7 loss to the Colts. He added seven receptions on eight targets for 27 yards.

Taylor returned from a two-game absence to tally 85 total yards. While his rushing volume was limited by game script, Taylor still accounted for 10 of the team's 16 rushing attempts by running backs. He was able to make up some of his lost volume through the air, tallying a season-best in targets, receptions and yards. While Taylor appeared to be relatively healthy, there may be some concern about his ability to produce moving forward given the poor state of the Indianapolis offense.