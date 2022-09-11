Taylor rushed 31 times for 161 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of seven targets for 14 yards in the Colts' 20-20 tie with the Texans on Sunday.

It's difficult to believe the Colts didn't prevail in a game during which Taylor furnished such a spectacular stat line, as the Pro Bowl running back seemingly did everything within his power to facilitate a victory. The spectacular rushing numbers are par for the course for Taylor against the Texans, which he victimized for 288 yards and four touchdowns in two games last season. The mammoth yardage total was complemented by a two-yard fourth-quarter touchdown that began the Colts' comeback, and Taylor will now take on the challenging task of mounting a successful encore to the season-opening breakout in a Week 2 road matchup against the Jaguars next Sunday.