Coach Frank Reich anticipates that Taylor (ankle) will be able to play Sunday against the Titans,Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Meanwhile, Nyheim Hines has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, so it looks like the Colts will have their top three backs (Taylor, Hines and Deon Jackson (quadriceps) available for Sunday's contest. Taylor was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, though Friday's final injury report will reveal whether he heads into the weekend carrying a Week 7 injury designation.