Taylor rushed 23 times for 68 yards while catching two of three targets for four yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Texans.

Taylor racked up 25 touches as the Colts notched their first win of the season, but he failed to find much running room against Houston's stout front. He finished with a season-low 72 scrimmage yards and failed to score after opening the season with a pair of two-touchdown performances. The workhorse running back is averaging 25 touches per game heading into the Colts' Week 4 trip to London to take on the Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Taylor's poised for another busy outing in the overseas clash between 1-2 teams.