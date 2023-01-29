Taylor underwent surgery to repair his right ankle this past Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
As Taylor's offseason embarked, it had yet to be decided if he'd have a procedure to address the ankle injury that landed him on IR, but it was subsequently determined that he'd undergo an arthroscopic debridement, described by the report as "a minimally invasive procedure to clean out the ankle." With Rapoport adding that Taylor didn't have any structural damage in his ankle, the Colts' top running back now has plenty of time to recover before training camp, by which point the 2020 second-rounder declared that he'll "be ready to go."