Taylor (ankle) finished with 30 carries for 188 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for eight receiving yards in Saturday's 23-19 loss to Houston.

It's incredible to think that Taylor could have had an even bigger rushing night had he not missed a portion of Saturday's action due to an ankle injury. The star tailback carried a stagnant Indianapolis offense throughout the contest, generating his first game of 100-plus rushing yards this season in the process. The Colts' season came to a disappointing end after the offense failed to convert on fourth-and-one while keeping Taylor -- who gained the previous nine yards on three straight rushes -- on the sidelines. The 24-year-old will conclude a holdout-shortened season with 894 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns across 10 active games. Taylor was clearly playing through the ankle injury he sustained, so more news is likely to come on that front as the Colts prepare to enter the offseason.