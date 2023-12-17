Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Sunday that Taylor (thumb) is "feeling good" and could be back in action for the team's Week 16 game against the Falcons on Dec. 24, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. "We'll see how the week goes," Steichen said.

While continuing his recovery from Nov. 29 surgery on his right thumb, Taylor remained sidelined for Saturday's 30-13 win over the Steelers, marking the running back's third consecutive absence. The Colts will begin Week 16 prep Wednesday, which will mark three weeks following Taylor's thumb procedure. The team is expected to hold a walk-through session that day, but if Taylor is able to practice in some fashion Thursday and/or Friday, he could get the green light to return to the lineup next Sunday. Zack Moss has filled in as the Colts' lead back for the past three games, but his status is also murky for Week 16 after he exited the win over the Steelers with an arm injury.