Taylor (ankle) has been downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Despite practicing in limited fashion both Thursday and Friday, the star running back evidently wasn't able to recover enough to suit up in Sunday's contest. Nyheim Hines was also downgraded to out due to his Week 5 concussion meaning Deon Jackson is likely set to start Sunday with a combination of Phillip Lindsay and D'Vonte Price also chipping in.