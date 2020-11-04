Taylor (ankle) will practice Wednesday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
It remains to be seen whether Taylor practices on a full or limited basis, but between this news and Keefer describing Taylor's ankle injury as "minor," the rookie running back seems unlikely to miss Sunday's clash with the Ravens. If he shows himself to be healthy during practice this week, Taylor should take back the majority of the workload in Indianapolis' backfield after being outplayed by both Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins last week.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Dealing with minor ankle injury•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Stymied in win over Lions•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Contributes 115 scrimmage yards•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Finds end zone in loss to Browns•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Earns 17 carries•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Scores TD in quiet day•