Coach Shane Steichen relayed Thursday that Taylor (thumb) won't play Saturday against the Steelers, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Taylor is thus slated to miss his third straight game, which sets the stage for Zack Moss to continue to lead the Colts' rushing attack in Week 15. Taylor will now target a potential return to action Dec. 24 against the Falcons.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Remains absent from practice•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Not practicing to begin week•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: No update on Week 15 status•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Officially out for Week 14•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Sits out Wednesday's practice•