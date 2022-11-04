Taylor (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Taylor unavailable, look for Deon Jackson to see an expanded workload Sunday, while Zack Moss could also mix in along with Phillip Lindsay, who is likely to be elevated from the Colts' practice squad, per James Boyd of The Athletic. Also currently on the team's practice squad are D'Vonte Price and Jordan Wilkins. Taylor will thus target a potential return to action in Week 10, when Indianapolis faces the Raiders.
