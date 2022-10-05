Taylor (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Broncos.
With Taylor out for Thursday's contest, Nyheim Hines is in line for added touches with Deon Jackson in reserve, while Phillip Lindsay represents a possible practice squad elevation who could also factor into the Colts' Week 5 backfield mix. Taylor's next chance to suit up for game action will arrive in Week 6, when Indianapolis hosts Jacksonville.
