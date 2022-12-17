Taylor (ankle) won't return to Saturday's game against the Vikings, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
With Taylor sidelined for the rest of the contest, Deon Jackson and Zack Moss are now slated to handle the Colts' backfield touches versus Minnesota. Taylor will now target a potential return to action when Indianapolis faces the Chargers in Week 16, a week from Monday.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Combines for 103 yards on SNF•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Finds end zone in Week 12 loss•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Sluggish but finds end zone•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Erupts in Week 10 win•
-
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Suiting up Week 10•