Taylor (ankle) won't return to Saturday's game against the Vikings, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

With Taylor sidelined for the rest of the contest,&nbsp;Deon Jackson and Zack Moss are now slated to handle the Colts' backfield touches versus Minnesota. Taylor will now target a potential return to action when Indianapolis faces the Chargers in Week 16, a week from Monday.

