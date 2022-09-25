Taylor carried 21 times for 71 yards and brought in three of five targets for 20 yards in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Taylor was frequently stymied by a tough Chiefs front, with his longest run of the day going for a modest 13 yards. Taylor's involvement in the passing game was a nice bonus, however, and the star back now has 13 targets through three games. The 2020 second-round pick now has two straight sub-100-yard games, but he looks as explosive as last season and draws a very favorable statistical matchup against the Titans' suspect run defense in a Week 4 home divisional clash.