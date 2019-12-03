Colts' Jonathan Williams: Benched due to coach's decision
Williams did not touch the ball in the second half of Sunday's loss at Jacksonville due to a coach's decision, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. "It was a little bit hot hand," said head coach Frank Reich. "There was more than one factor that went into it, but nothing negative in the terms of a general feeling that we have about Jonathan."
Williams was called for a holding penalty early in the game which may have contributed to the decision. Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines split the workload at running back once Williams was benched. With Marlon Mack possibly returning this week from a hand injury and Williams' role in doubt, his fantasy value will take a big hit despite his 100-yard rushing performances in his two prior games.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Benched in loss•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Slated to start Week 13•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Shows well as lead back in loss•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: On track to fill starting role•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Tabbed to help replace Mack•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Tops 100 yards on ground•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury reaction: Mattison's big shot?
If Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury keeps him out for Week 14 or beyond, Alexander Mattison could...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13,...
-
Top Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...