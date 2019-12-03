Williams did not touch the ball in the second half of Sunday's loss at Jacksonville due to a coach's decision, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. "It was a little bit hot hand," said head coach Frank Reich. "There was more than one factor that went into it, but nothing negative in the terms of a general feeling that we have about Jonathan."

Williams was called for a holding penalty early in the game which may have contributed to the decision. Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines split the workload at running back once Williams was benched. With Marlon Mack possibly returning this week from a hand injury and Williams' role in doubt, his fantasy value will take a big hit despite his 100-yard rushing performances in his two prior games.