Williams had just eight carries for 14 yards and one reception for 11 yards on one target in Sunday's loss to Tennessee. He did not have a carry in the second half.

Williams inexplicably took a back seat to Jordan Wilkins (11 carries for 47 yards) and Nyheim Hines (four carries for 22 yards and two receptions for 18 yards) even though he was coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances. It's not clear if Williams was hurt, benched due to a disciplinary reason or just pulled for poor performance. His benching will make the Indy backfield usage uncertain until Marlon Mack is able to return from a broken hand.