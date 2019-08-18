Williams suffered a broken rib during Saturday's preseason game against the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The injury forced Williams out of the game, and he was unable to return to the game. Even though it ended his night early, the injury isn't expected to be serious per Rapoport. As long as Williams is sidelined, that should open the door for more reps for newly-acquired D'Onta Foreman.

