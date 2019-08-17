Colts' Jonathan Williams: Doubtful to return Saturday
Williams suffered a chest injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Browns and his return is doubtful, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Williams was busy throughout the Colts' first preseason contest as he collected 57 total yards on 13 touches, but his bid for a spot on the 53-man roster would certainly be affected in a negative manner if this chest injury were to keep him sidelined for an extended period. Newcomer D'Onta Foreman could now be in line for additional reps behind Marlon Mack and the versatile Nyheim Hines.
