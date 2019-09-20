Play

Williams (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.

Williams was a full participant in Thursday and Friday's practices, so it appears he has a good shot to play Sunday. The fourth-year pro could be called upon for a respectable workload if Marlon Mack (calf) is ruled out, although Jordan Wilkins may be next in line behind Nyheim Hines.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories