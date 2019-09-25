Play

Williams (ribs) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

After sitting out the first three games of the season, Williams is ready to gear up for Sunday's game versus the Raiders. He offers little more than depth behind Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins, but Williams may contribute on special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories