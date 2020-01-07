Williams was active for nine games during the 2019 season, finishing with 49 carries for 235 yards and a touchdown while adding five receptions for 59 yards.

Williams' efficiency on the ground (4.8 yards per carry) and as a pass catcher (11.8 yards per reception) was impressive, but it wasn't enough for him to make much of a push up the depth chart over the final quarter of the season, when the Colts were at full strength in the backfield. In fact, a whopping 91.2 percent of Williams' total yards from scrimmage came in Weeks 11 and 12, when top back Marlon Mack was limited or withheld entirely due to a fractured right hand. Williams played just 18 snaps in the five games that followed, with Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins all working ahead of him. All three of those backs are under contract through 2020, so Williams may be inclined to explore his options elsewhere once he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.