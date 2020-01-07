Colts' Jonathan Williams: Gets little run to conclude 2019
Williams was active for nine games during the 2019 season, finishing with 49 carries for 235 yards and a touchdown while adding five receptions for 59 yards.
Williams' efficiency on the ground (4.8 yards per carry) and as a pass catcher (11.8 yards per reception) was impressive, but it wasn't enough for him to make much of a push up the depth chart over the final quarter of the season, when the Colts were at full strength in the backfield. In fact, a whopping 91.2 percent of Williams' total yards from scrimmage came in Weeks 11 and 12, when top back Marlon Mack was limited or withheld entirely due to a fractured right hand. Williams played just 18 snaps in the five games that followed, with Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins all working ahead of him. All three of those backs are under contract through 2020, so Williams may be inclined to explore his options elsewhere once he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Plays just one offensive snap•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: No snaps on offense•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Headed for decreased role•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Benched due to coach's decision•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Benched in loss•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Slated to start Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Way too early 2020 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
1/7 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today 2019 award winners are revealed, the crew makes their picks for...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...