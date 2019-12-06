Coach Frank Reich suggested that Williams would be in line for a lesser role Sunday against the Buccaneers with lead running back Marlon Mack (hand) available to play, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. "Not thinking a big pitch count," Reich said of Mack on Friday. "Even when he's humming, we don't hesitate to rotate those guys. We know Marlon's going to get the bulk of those carries. I'm anticipating that all four backs will dress. So it might be a little bit more of a rotation involved."

Mack missed the Colts' past two games with the fractured hand, paving the way for both Jonathan Williams and Wilkins to see increased involvement on the ground. While Williams led the backfield in impressive fashion in the Colts' 12 loss to the Texans (117 total yards and a touchdown on 29 touches), he fell behind Wilkins in the pecking order in the Week 13 loss to Titans, finishing with only 25 total yards on nine touches. Reich suggested that Williams' decreased usage against the Titans stemmed from Wilkins having the hot hand, but both players probably won't be in line for more than a handful of touches apiece Sunday -- if that -- with Mack not expected to have any significant limitations in his return to action.